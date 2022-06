LUGANSK, June 29. /TASS/. Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), has thanked Syria for its decision to recognize the LPR as an independent and sovereign country, Pasechnik told TASS on Wednesday.

"On behalf of the people of the Lugansk People’s Republic, I would like to sincerely thank the Syrian Arab Republic headed by its leader Bashar al-Assad for such a courageous and responsible political gesture," he said.