Biden arrives in Spain for NATO summit — TV

MADRID, June 28. /TASS/. A plane carrying US President Joe Biden has landed on Tuesday at a Spanish military airbase in the Torrejon de Ardoz settlement near Madrid, the 24 Oras TV channel reported.

King Philip VI of Spain arrived to meet the American leader, who flew to Madrid from Germany, where the G7 summit was taking place. The American President is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday. Then Biden will also visit the Zarzuela Palace, the Spanish monarch's residence. In the evening, the NATO summit dinner will be held at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

The NATO heads of state meeting takes place in Madrid on June 28-30. The participants are to adopt a new strategic concept, address the bloc’s strengthening and discuss the security implications of global climate change.