Hainan kicks off surf competitions with prize fund of $12,000

SANYA, June 27. /TASS/. Sanya resort (South China province Hainan) kicked off an open surfing tournament, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

According to the article, the competitions take place in Houhai Bay. They will be attended by about 50 Chinese surfers. The total prize fund is 78 thousand yuan (about $ 11.7 thousand).

The tournament will be divided into seven disciplines, including men's and women's competitions in skimboarding and surfing in the professional and amateur categories. In addition, there will be water-skiing competitions.

In recent years, as the publication notes, the popularity of surfing in Hainan and in China in general is growing every year. More and more athletes and fans come to Sanya for training and riding on the waves. According to the organizers of the competition, they expect that the tournament will help to further popularize the sport.