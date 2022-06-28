Two civilians killed in shelling by Ukrainian army in LPR in 24 hours — republic’s mission

LUGANSK, June 28. /TASS/. The units of Ukraine’s armed forces have shelled the territory controlled by the LPR twice over the past 24 hours killing two civilians and wounding four, the LPR’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of ceasefire (JCCC) reported on Tuesday.

"On the part of the Ukrainian armed formations, two bombardments were registered of the populated localities of Zimogorye and Sveltodarsk," the statement on the mission’s Telegram channel said. "As a result of the shelling in Svetlodarsk, two civilians were killed and four people sustained wounds," the mission added.

The Ukrainian army launched a missile using a Tochka-U system at Zimogorye. The shelling of Svetlodarsk involved mounted anti-tank grenade launchers with four grenades fired.

The situation at the Donbass engagement line flared up on February 17. The self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics reported the most massive bombardments by the Ukrainian armed forces over the past months. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a decision to recognize the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. The treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid were signed with their leaders. On February 22, the State Duma and the Federation Council ratified both documents and Putin signed the respective laws on the same day. The Russian leader said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years.".