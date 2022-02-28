Over 65% of Belarusians support constitutional amendments in referendum - official

MINSK, February 28. /TASS/. As many as 65.16% of Belarusian voters supported amendments to the country’s constitution in Sunday’s referendum, while 10.07% voted against constitutional changes, Chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Igor Karpenko said, announcing the preliminary results of the plebiscite in a live broadcast on the commission’s website.

"A total of 4,440,813, or 65.16% of people cast their ballots in favor of amending the Belarusian Constitution. As many as 686,165, or 10.07% of people voted against it," he specified.

As many as 5,510 polling stations were set up in the country, voter turnout stood at 78.63%. A decision will be made by majority vote.