NATO aid to Kiev goads Ukraine into use of force in Donbass, says Russian military brass

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. NATO's military assistance to Ukraine instigates Kiev to resort to a use of force scenario in Donbass and Crimea, Deputy Head of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff, Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov, said on Monday.

"Political and military support from overseas is pushing Kiev towards a use of force scenario to restore control over Donbass and Crimea henceforth," he said.

According to Gadzhimagomedov, the West continues to shape Ukraine as an "anti-Russia" entity, creating a bridgehead for NATO troops on its territory.

"NATO’s priority was the advancement of its infrastructure to the borders of the Russian Federation, and deploying advanced formations on the territory of the new members of the [North Atlantic] alliance," Gadzhimagomedov concluded.