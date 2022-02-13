Zelensky, Biden to speak within hours to discuss security, de-escalation - official

KIEV, February 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will speak with US President Joe Biden within hours to discuss the security situation and issues of de-escalation, Zelensky’s press secretary Sergey Nikoforov said on Sunday.

"Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky within hours will discuss the security situation and the current diplomatic efforts to deescalate the situation with US President Joe Biden," he wrote on his Facebook account.

It will be the third telephone call between Zelensky and Biden since the beginning of the year. They spoke in early and late January.

Zelensky said earlier he hoped the United States would make further steps to expand defense cooperation and help Ukraine enhance its combat readiness. He said he would welcome the establishment of a Ukraine-Russia-US negotiating format, as in his words, Ukraine needs "to knock on all doors.".