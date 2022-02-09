Russia would like Europe to move from words to actions in Ukrainian settlement — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Moscow would like European states to move from words to actions and provide practical and efficient assistance in settling the intra-Ukrainian conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on TV Wednesday.

"It would be undesirable if the Europeans' honest - I hope - aspirations [to settle the intra-Ukrainian crisis] - and I am talking both about the politicians and the people of the European states - remained mere words or measures without an outcome. There is a great desire for all this to be both honest and efficient," the diplomat noted, underscoring that the intra-Ukrainian conflict "is a phenomenon that is shameful for the European continent in the 21st century."

According to Zakharova, Moscow repeatedly called on European partners to ramp up their work in this direction, pointing out that the Normandy Four format has been established not to hold "protocol meetings," but to have "a practical outlet for progress."

"We also noted that countries also have individual, bilateral relations. We responded to proposals put forward by many who saw themselves as intermediaries," she noted.

"So motivate the Kiev regime to implement its part of obligations, and this will be the role that you desire to play; without this, a question mark emerges as to how much this will transcend rhetoric, how much everyone is really committed to the implementation of this founding document [the Minsk Agreements - TASS]," the diplomat said, addressing the European partners.