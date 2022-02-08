Political and humanitarian subgroups of Contact Group for Donbass start work

LUGANSK, February 8. /TASS/. The working groups on political and humanitarian issues of the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine started working on Tuesday via videoconference, the delegation of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic said.

"According to the plan, a meeting of the working group on humanitarian issues has begun," the report says. The LPR delegation noted that the work of the subgroup on political issues began with bilateral consultations.

Meetings of working groups on security and economic issues are also scheduled for Tuesday, and the Contact Group is due to hold a meeting on Wednesday.

Earlier, the LPR’s Foreign Ministry reported that at the meeting of the working groups and the Contact Group the sides planned to discuss a roadmap for the conflict settlement in accordance with the Minsk peace deal.

Other issues on the agenda include the coordination and launch of an updated coordination mechanism within the framework of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on ceasefire, the release of the LPR's representative in the JCCC illegally detained by Ukraine and the simultaneous opening of the Lugansk-Schastye and Pervomaysk-Zolotoye checkpoints.

At the meeting the Group will negotiate Kiev’s fulfillment of obligations on dropping charges against detained persons, as well as restoring Ukraine’s social and economic ties with Donbass.