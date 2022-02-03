Supply of weapons to Ukraine increases every day — DPR top brass

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The deputy chief of the Donetsk People’s Republic’s militia, Eduard Basurin, said on Thursday that arms supplies to Ukraine have been increasing each day, arriving from the US, Poland, the Baltic States, the Czech Republic, and the Middle East.

"The supply of weapons has been growing. Every day aircraft come from the US. They also come from the Baltic States, Poland, the Czech Republic, and arrive from the Middle East. Ukraine is being pumped full of weapons," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

Basurin also pointed out that the number of military personnel from Ukraine at the contact line in the Donbass is estimated at over 120,000. "Now three more brigades are moving, the fourth one is being prepared - this is about 20-25,000 more. As a result, it will be up to 150,000. Aside from the nationalists who are also coming here, the grouping will be about 150,000," he added.

On January 9, the Donbass conflict started to escalate, with the Kiev forces opening fire along the entire line of contact.