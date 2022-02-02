US and NATO strengthen their security by weakening Russia, Russian ambassador says

WASHINGTON, February 2. /TASS/. In an interview with Newsweek, Russia’s Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said the US and NATO were strengthening their security at the expense of Russia.

"The main problem is that NATO countries are strengthening their security by weakening Russia. We do not agree with such an approach," the ambassador told the magazine.

That is why Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sent a message to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (delivered to the Department of State on January 28) "in which Russia insists that the agreement on the indivisibility of security should be implemented in good faith," Antonov went on to say.

"We want to receive confirmation of the commitments made by the United States earlier," the ambassador said. "Otherwise, it is necessary to honestly explain why the United States and its allies do not want to follow the decisions agreed to by all of our nations," he stressed.