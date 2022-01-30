No one wants flare-up between Russia and Ukraine, says post-Soviet security bloc chief

MINSK, January 30. /TASS/. No one is interested in a possible flare-up between Russia and Ukraine, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty (CSTO), a Russia-led post-Soviet security bloc, Stanislav Zas said on Sunday.

"No one wants a war. Neither Russia nor other countries in this region want it. We don’t need it here. Naturally, risks of provocations are very high. It should be borne in mind and avoided," he said in an interview with the STV Belarusian television channel.

"The drills that are to begin on Belarus’ territory are of purely defensive character. It is Belarus’ and Russia’s internal affair as they are conducting these drills on their territory," he said, adding that "it is necessary to reckon with the concerns and fears voiced [about these drills]."

"It is necessary to add transparency and openness concerning these exercises. It will help build up trust," he stressed.

The Union Resolve Belarusian-Russian drills will be held on February 10 through 20 in Belarus as part of a snap check of the Union State’s rapid response forces.