Russia is unaware about German demand to exempt energy from anti-Russian sanctions — MFA

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russia has no official information that Germany purportedly sought to exempt the energy industry from any potential sanctions that the US may impose on Russia, Alexey Zaitsev, deputy director of the information and press department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said at a news conference on Thursday.

"We don’t have any confirmed information on this issue at our disposal, including from the German side," he said. "We cannot comment on the matter of the fact."

Zaitsev said Russia’s position about energy cooperation with Germany has been unchanged for decades.

"We regard it as a key element of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, which is not only mutually advantageous, but also makes substantial contribution to the energy security of Germany, and Europe on the whole," he said. "Despite the current difficult foreign political situation, our trade partners still share this approach."