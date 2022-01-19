EU, NATO, US and OSCE high-ranking officials address Ukraine and European security

BRUSSELS, January 20. /TASS/. EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell had phone talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who chairs the OSCE, having discussed the situation in Ukraine and Moscow’s proposals, the European External Action Service stated.

"They discussed Russia’s military build-up around Ukraine as well as ongoing bilateral and international diplomatic engagements related to Russian attempts to re-define security arrangements in Europe. They reaffirmed the need to uphold the fundamental principles of the existing European security architecture, as enshrined particularly within the OSCE," the statement reads.

According to the document, the phone talks were held following the consultations with partners and ahead of the next negotiations between the US and Russia.

The West and Kiev have recently been spreading allegations about Russia’s potential ‘invasion’ of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded," serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such allegations and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have very serious consequences.