At least nine killed in Saudi-led coalition’s strikes on Yemen - TV

CAIRO, January 18. /TASS/. At least nine people were killed late on Monday in Sana’a as a result of the Saudi-led coalition’s strikes on the capital of Yemen, the Al-Masirah TV channel reported.

The airstrike targeted the Al-Libi district in the west of the city, held by members of the Ansar Allah movement. According to the report, five residential buildings have been completely destroyed, and dozens of homes nearby were damaged. Some people are still trapped under the rubble.

The continuing strikes prevented ambulance vehicles from reaching the affected area, and forced rescuers to suspend the search effort.

Late on Monday, the Saudi-led coalition announced it was resuming its airstrikes on Sana’a in the wake of a deadly attack on UAE. Earlier in the day, drones attacked facilities of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and a construction site in the vicinity of Abu Dhabi International Airport. As a result, at least three people were killed and six injured in a fire that broke out at an ADNOC facility.

The Al Mayadeen TV channel reported, citing Houthi military spokesman General Yahiya Saria, that the targets in the UAE were attacked by five ballistic and cruise missiles and a large number of drones. The general warned that Ansar Allah was ready to broaden the list of potential targets, adding more important facilities to it. He described the UAE as a "dangerous country that continues its aggression against Yemen." He also claimed that the attack also targeted the airport of Dubai, and called upon UAE citizens and guests to stay away from important infrastructure objects for their own safety.