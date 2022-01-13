Ukrainian, Georgian citizens helping migrants enter Poland - Polish Border Guard

WARSAW, January 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian and Georgian citizens most often help illegal migrants cross the Belarusian-Polish border, Poland’s Border Guard said in a statement on Twitter.

"Yesterday (on Tuesday - TASS), border guard officers detained four Georgian nationals who were helping illegal migrants cross the border," the statement reads. "Since the beginning of the year, a total of 13 such people have been apprehended and as many as 426 were detained in 2021. The number stood at just 31 in 2020. Most guides are Ukrainian and Georgian nationals," the Border Guard added.

According to the Polish Border Guard, a group of 15 Iraqi citizens was detected on the Polish side of the border on Tuesday.

A total of 39,697 foreign citizens tried to illegally cross the Belarusian-Polish border in 2021, about 300 times as much as in 2020.