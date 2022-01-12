Eurasian Development Bank performing operations in Kazakhstan in full

NUR-SULTAN, January 12. /TASS/. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is working in Kazakhstan as normal and performing its operations in full, the press service of the institution reported on Wednesday.

"The Eurasian Development Bank is working with all clients and partners on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan as normal. The EDB’s operations are performed in full," the report said.

The bank has not received any notifications from Kazakh borrowers about possible delays in servicing their obligations, according to the report.

"According to the estimations of the bank’s analysts, the slowdown of economic activity in January 2022 will be neutralized shortly. Obviously, the key task for the coming months will be to return the economy to a sustainable growth trajectory. The EDB expects Kazakhstan’s GDP growth to be around 4% by the end of this year," the press service added.

The EDB is an international financial organization established by Russia and Kazakhstan in 2006 to facilitate the development of market economies in member-states, their sustainable economic growth and expansion of mutual trade and economic ties. Currently its members, apart from Russia and Kazakhstan, are Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.