Xi Jinping congratulates Putin on New Year, praises China's relations with Russia

BEIJING, December 31. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a New Year greetings telegram to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Friday. In that telegram he expressed great satisfaction with the development of Chinese-Russian relations.

"I am deeply satisfied with the results of the development of relations between China and Russia," the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Xi Jinping as saying.

"In 2022, our countries will celebrate the Chinese-Russian Year of Sports and we will write a new page in the history of friendship between the two countries, passed down from generation to generation," the Chinese leader said.

He recalled that in 2022, Putin will visit China and will attend the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"I am sincerely ready to maintain close contacts with you in various formats," the Chinese leader added.

On Thursday, the press service of the Russian President reported that Putin sent a New Year greetings telegram to Xi Jinping, in which he noted that Russia and China had cooperated very productively in the outgoing year, despite the pandemic.