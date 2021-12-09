Moscow awaits formation of Baku, Yerevan’s delegations to delimit borders — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Moscow awaits the formation of delegations from Baku and Yerevan as soon as possible to establish a commission on the border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"As it was agreed in Sochi on November 26 this year, it is extremely important to work towards the creation of a bilateral commission on the delimitation of state boundaries between Azerbaijan and Armenia <...> We are also looking forward to forming national delegations from both countries as soon as possible," she said.

Zakharova stressed that the work on the unblocking of economic and transport links in the South Caucasus has been underway, adding that agreements achieved following the meeting of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia in Sochi confirmed the countries’ readiness to move towards normalizing the situation in the region.

"The high-level agreements in Sochi confirmed the readiness of the leadership of Azerbaijan and Armenia for further steps towards the normalization [of the situation]. We have been working on their consistent implementation in contacts with both Baku and Yerevan, including the settling of border disputes as well as unblocking transport links in the South Caucasus," the diplomat concluded.

The trilateral negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan marking the first anniversary of the signing of a joint statement on a complete ceasefire and all military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh on November 9, 2020, took place in Sochi on November 26, 2021. They became the first face-to-face trilateral contract among the countries’ leaders since January this year and lasted for about three hours. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the talks as productive and constructive and hoped for compliance with the agreements.