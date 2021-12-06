US top diplomat hopes Russia will choose de-escalation in respect of Ukraine

WASHINGTON, December 6. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Russia will choose de-escalation in the Ukrainian matter and will pull back its forces from the border. The US top diplomat made such a statement in the interview with the Swedish Television, with the transcript released by the press service of the US Department of State.

"I very much hope that Russia chooses to de-escalate, to pull back its forces, and to engage in diplomacy over what differences exist," Blinken said, summarizing his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The US is prepared and willing to help in particular in moving forward on implementing the Minsk Agreements "that would be the way to resolve the differences over the Donbas or eastern Ukraine," he noted.

The Western countries and Ukraine recently made statements regarding the potential invasion of Russia of the Ukrainian territory. Press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov slammed such reports as empty and ungrounded contributions to the tension.