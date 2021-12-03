Global business presses authorities to fast-track mutual recognition of vaccine passports

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russian and foreign businessmen have urged the authorities of the EU, US, Canada, the UK and Russia to accelerate the mutual acknowledgement of vaccine passports. That said, representatives from major business associations signed a respective memorandum at a press conference on Friday.

"The business sector is concerned about the current situation and as a way out, [it] suggests that the mutual recognition of vaccine passports should be sped up," President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) Alexander Shokhin stated at the press conference.

The memorandum was signed by representatives of the RSPP, the Association of European Businesses, the Association of Italian Industrialists in Russia, the Russian-German Foreign Trade Chamber, the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia, the Franco-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce, the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, MEDEF International, the Canada Eurasia Russia Business Association, and the Russo-British Chamber of Commerce.

Russia and the European Union are currently negotiating the mutual acknowledgement of coronavirus vaccine passports. Russia’s Sputnik V jab has not yet been permitted to be used on EU soil by the European Medicines Agency. EU member states that use Sputnik V (such as Hungary) have the right to provide European digital vaccination certificates for it, though the remaining EU nations can accept or deny those documents as they please.