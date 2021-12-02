Meeting with Lavrov was ‘candid, non-polemical,’ US Secretary of State says

STOCKHOLM, December 2. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken considers his conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Stockholm candid and non-polemical, the US top diplomat said at a press conference in the wake of their meeting Thursday.

The Secretary of State confirmed that he conveyed the US position regarding the ongoing tensions around Ukraine to Lavrov.

"The purpose of seeing Foreign Minister Lavrov was to be able to communicate clearly and directly to him our concerns, the consequences if Russia pursues aggression and confrontation, as well as our views on the better way forward, which is de-escalation and recommitment to diplomacy through the Minsk process. And we had, I think, a very direct, very candid, non-polemical exchange of views. It was serious, it was sober," Blinken said.