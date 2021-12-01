Vietnamese leader praises ‘successful and meaningful’ talks with Putin

HANOI, December 1. /TASS/. President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc hailed the negotiations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, which took place in Moscow on Tuesday, as very successful and meaningful, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) said at a meeting with the Vietnamese diplomatic mission and his compatriots living in Russia.

Speaking about the talks with the Russian leader, Nguyen Xuan Phuc praised them as "historic." "We had a very successful conversation, during which many significant issues were addressed," the Vietnamese president stated. The negotiations lasted three hours and 45 minutes, the counterparts discussed more than 20 topics raised by the Russian head of state as well as a lot of issues took up by the Vietnamese side.

Nguyen Xuan Phuc noted that the Russian president highly appreciated all the topics initiated during the negotiations by the Vietnamese side. "President Putin said that he admired the extent to which Vietnam understood Russia," the Vietnamese leader stated. According to him, the Russian head of state highly valued this visit and proposed to set up a park of Vietnamese-Russian culture, which would remind young generations of the excellent ties between the two countries.

The Vietnamese president pointed out that the talks with the Russian leader were aimed not only at addressing working issues but also at expressing gratitude to many Soviet people and Russians, who supported Vietnam during the war for national independence.

Earlier, the VNA stated that the Vietnamese and Russian leaders touched upon cooperation between the two states in the field of defense and security, trade and economy, fuel and energy as well as the ties in humanitarian sphere. The president of Vietnam is in Russia on a working visit from November 29 to December 2.