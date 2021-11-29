Minsk won’t stand aside if war breaks out on Russia’s border — Belarusian president

MINSK, November 29. /TASS/. The West realizes that if it sets off a conflict on the Russian border, Minsk won’t stand aside, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a Defense Ministry meeting on military security on Monday, according to the BelTA news agency.

"They understand perfectly well that if they once again start a war in Donbass or somewhere else on the border with Russia, Belarus won’t stand aside. And it’s clear whose side Belarus will take. They understand it, which is why they have begun to strengthen their northern border, the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. Although there is no reason to do it at the moment," Lukashenko pointed out. "Nevertheless, they are deploying troops there, making clear statements about it. It’s about approximately 8,000 troops at this stage," he added.

According to Lukashenko, "intense actions are underway around Russia under the assumption that it plans to attack Ukraine. "I don’t have information about Russia’s plans to attack Ukraine, while if such plans existed, the Belarusian military, me included, would have been aware of them," he said.

Lukashenko was confident that the West would not provide any strong arguments to prove its statements. In his opinion, it is clear from the West’s attitude to Belarus, which country is being blamed for creating a migration crisis. "As for Belarus, we can hear them claim: ‘Belarus has brought migrants from Somalia and is now sending them across the border.’ I have repeatedly said that only a few Somalians were found in Belarus but they don’t hear anything and don’t want to hear anything," the Belarusian head of state stressed.