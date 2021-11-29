West uses migrants against Belarus in case of Russia-Ukraine conflict — Lukashenko

MINSK, November 29. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko believes that the West is using migrants as a means to distract the Belarusian army in case of a Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"They are well aware that should Ukraine try to start a conflict with Russia, Belarus will not remain an idle spectator. For this reason, the Belarusian army is to be distracted and kept under pressure on the Western border," Lukashenko told a military security conference at the Defense Ministry on Monday.

"Apparently, the West is nervous our flow of migrants has eased. They had used these people (as we can see already) in order to address their own internal problems and to keep us on the alert," the BelTA news agency quotes Lukashenko as saying.

Lukashenko is certain that the West’s actions will confirm the correctness of his forecast soon. He recalled that he had instructed the defense minister and the chief of the Border Guard not to yield to provocations or provoke conflicts or clashes. At the same time, the defense minster and the chief of the General Staff were ordered to draft a plan for retaliation against a possible aggression and unlawful actions towards Belarus.