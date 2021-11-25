Beijing blasts US ‘provocations’ in Taiwan Strait, South China Sea

BEIJING, November 25. /TASS/. China’s National Defense Ministry said the US Navy conducted provocations in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, following a transit by a US warship.

"Over a certain time, the US has made some irresponsible statements regarding Taiwan, the South China Sea and surveillance flights by shipborne aircraft and made quite a few provocations," ministry spokesman Wu Qian said at a regular news conference on Thursday. "China will, quite naturally, show perseverance and oppose it with resolve."

China won’t allow any "room for compromise" regarding Taiwan and the US mustn’t have any illusions about that, the spokesman said.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius conducted a passage through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, the US 7th Fleet said in a news release.

Taiwan has been ruled by its own administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island. Taiwan has since preserved the flag and several other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed before the Communists took over the mainland. Beijing regards the island as one of China’s provinces and is wary of the military presence of the US and other countries in the area.