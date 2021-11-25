Exiled opposition cobbling together new scheme to destabilize Belarus, Lukashenko warns

MINSK, November 25. /TASS/. The Belarusian opposition based abroad has come up with a new ploy to stir up unrest in Belarus, the country’s President Alexander Lukashenko told a meeting on the draft new Constitution.

"They have cooked up a plan, I have sent it to the presidential administration so that it is looked through in detail and then distributed, so that you could see what they are pursuing. This is ridiculous," the SB. Belarus Segodnya daily quoted the president as saying.

"This is a plan by the fugitives in order to get funding <...>. As a person who has seen a lot I’m reading this and thinking: Has the West lost its marbles again? And will they put up money for this? Nevertheless, you will see this plan with your own eyes."

According to Lukashenko, the opposition "is preparing to violate the Constitution" and "again goad the people of Belarus" to take to the streets if their plan is fulfilled.