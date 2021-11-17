Washington hails talks between Russian and US security chiefs as frank and constructive

WASHINGTON, November 18. / TASS /. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan have discussed over the phone several issues on the bilateral and international agenda, the talks were frank and constructive, NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne stated.

"They discussed several issues in the bilateral agenda and regional and global matters of concern. The talks were held in a frank and constructive manner," the spokesperson noted.

The Russian Security Council’s press service noted that Patrushev and Sullivan "agreed to work together to improve the Russian-US relations and increase trust between the two states." According to the press service, the negotiations "were held in a constructive manner and took place as part of the preparation of upcoming contacts at the highest level.".