Belarusian president concerned about possible supplies of weapons to border migrant camp

MINSK, November 11. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is concerned about the possible supplies of weapons to a migrant camp at the border with Poland, the BelTA news agency reported.

At a meeting with cabinet members, the head of state pointed to dangerous attempts to deliver weapons and ammunition to the migrant camp "in order to provoke a conflict." "The matter concerns our military and the State Security Committee. Attempts are being made to deliver weapons, ammunition and explosives to people in the camp," Lukashenko noted.

According to him, "weapons deliveries have been going on for two days." "Together with Russia, we are keeping an eye on the situation, I have discussed the issue with Putin. Weapons are mostly coming from Donbass. What are they meant for? There are plans to stage a provocation here, turn our border guards and service members against those from the other side," the Belarusian president noted.