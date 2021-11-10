UN accusations against Minsk about citizens’ persecution are outrageous — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The accusations against Minsk in the report of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that authorities allegedly persecute its citizens for cooperation with UN human rights organizations are revolting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reported on Wednesday at the press conference following a board meeting of the Russian and Belarusian Foreign Ministries.

"Actually, this story worries us greatly, it is outrageous. I do hope that henceforth the UN Secretary General will read the papers that are given to him for signature," he said.

According to the minister, this is about the fact that the funds from the voluntary contribution of the Russian Federation, allocated for the implementation of various human rights projects in Belarus, were transferred to the lawyers who defended the persons accused of participating in illegal demonstrations and protests."Since it is our money, we have already delivered a demarche in New York before the secretariat, including the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Ilze Brands Kehris. She assured us that High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is dealing with it personally," Lavrov added.