Russia, North Korea conclude new treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership

PYONGYANG, June 19. /TASS/. Russia and North Korea have concluded a treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The Russian and North Korean delegations, present at the signing ceremony, greeted the two leaders with applause. Putin and Kim exchanged copies of the document and then left the ceremony together.

As Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov explained, the new document replaces the 1961 treaty of friendship and mutual assistance, the 2000 treaty on bilateral ties and the 2000 and 2001 Moscow and Pyongyang Declarations. According to Ushakov, the new document is needed because of profound changes in the geopolitical situation in the region and worldwide and in bilateral ties between Russia and North Korea.

The Kremlin official noted that the new document will observe all the fundamental principles of international law, will not be confrontational or directed against any country and will aim to ensure greater stability in Northeast Asia.