Three settlements in borderline Belgorod Region shelled by Ukrainian forces

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have attacked three settlements in Russia’s borderline Belgorod region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Three settlements of the Shebekino urban district have also been attacked by the Ukrainian armed forces. As a result of shelling, the windows were smashed and the roof of a private house was damaged in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka. A power line was damaged, so customers from the villages of Shamino and Korovino were left without electricity, and the villages of Murom and Novaya Tavolzhanka were partially [without power]," he said.

The regional governor added that a backyard structure of a private house was destroyed by a shock wave in Murom. The village was also attacked by an FPV drone, and the glazing and facade of a private house were damaged. In the town of Shebekino, a kamikaze drone attacked a warehouse on the premises of a commercial enterprise, damaging its roof.