Putin arrives at Presidential Palace in Hanoi

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the Presidential Palace in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi.

Vietnamese leader To Lam welcomed Putin who is on a state visit to the Southeast Asian country.

Hanoi greeted the Russian president with sweltering heat. By midday, the temperatures rose to 35 degrees. Even the cloudy weather did not help the situation. However, the heads of state wore formal dark suits.

Putin was accompanied by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, and a number of other senior Russian officials.