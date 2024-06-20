Putin’s visit to North Korea to bring bilateral relations to new level — newspaper

BEIJING, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to North Korea will bring relations between the two countries to a new level, making Russia capable of ‘playing the long game’ amid the conflict in Ukraine, China’s The Global Times newspaper said.

"Putin's visit to North Korea will bring the Russia-North Korea relations to a new level, and the cooperation between the two countries will make Moscow more capable of ‘playing the long game’ amid the Ukraine crisis," it said, citing Chinese analysts.

"By promoting ties with Pyongyang, Moscow is releasing a signal to the US and its allies that Russia isn't afraid of a prolonged conflict, because Russia is not alone. In addition, Pyongyang is also sending a message to the world that the US' strategy to isolate and sanction North Korea will fail and the country doesn't need to be afraid of any military intimidation, because it is not alone either," the newspaper cited a Beijing-based military expert who asked for anonymity.

According to Cui Heng, a research fellow from the Center for Russian Studies of East China Normal University, cooperation between Russia and North Korea will be focused on such spheres as natural resources, transport, healthcare, and space industry. "The two sides will also focus on coordination to boost economic development and interconnectivity," he told the newspaper.

Putin paid a state visit to Pyongyang on June 18 and 19. It was a return visit at Kim’s invitation. Kim invited Putin to visit North Korea when he was on a visit to Russia in September 2023. Putin’s talks with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un yielded a treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership, and agreement on cooperation in the areas of medicine, medical education and science, as well as an agreement on the construction of a motor bridge across the River Tumannaya on the border between the two countries.