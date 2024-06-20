Ukrainian drone attack causes fire to oil depot in Republic of Adygea

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone attack caused fire at an oil depot in Russia’s Caucasian Republic of Adygea during the past night, the republic’s head, Murat Kumpilov, said.

"This night, a fire broke out at an oil depot in the settlement of Enem after a drone attack. At 6:00 a.m. Moscow time (3:00 a.m. GMT), the fire on an area of 400 square meters was extinguished," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Kumpilov, no one was hurt.

Russia’s defense ministry said earlier that 15 Ukrainian drones had been shot down over Russian regions, including six in Adygea, during the night.