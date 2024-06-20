Oil depot ablaze in central Russia’s Tambov Region, presumably after drone attack

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. An oil depot caught fire in central Russia’s Tambov Region as a result of a drone attack, Governor Maxim Yegorov said on his Telegram channel.

"Early this morning, a blast was heard and an [oil] tank on the premises of the Platonovskaya oil depot in the Rasskazovsky District of the Tambov Region caught fire. A drone attack presumably caused the incident," he wrote. Firefighting and rescue teams are busy working at the scene, he added.

Also, debris from a drone was discovered in the region’s Pervomaisky District, Yegorov said. There were no casualties.