MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East has foiled Ukraine’s attempts to reinforce its frontline positions and rotate its troops near the settlements of Novodonetskoye, Marfopol, and Cherivnoye, the battlegroup’s spokesman Alexander Gordeyev told TASS.

"Units of the Battlegroup East continue performing their combat tasks in the zone of the special military operation. Units of the battlegroup have improved their frontline position and thwarted the enemy’s attempts to reinforce their positions and rotate their troops at the strongholds near Novodonetskoye, Marfopol, and Cherivnoye," he said.

Apart from that, Russian forces hit Ukraine’s strongholds and areas of the deployment of manpower and weapons of the 72nd mechanized, 58th motorized infantry brigades, as well as the 102nd and 108th territorial defense brigades near the villages of Pavlovka, Shevchenko, Vladimirovka, and Marfopol.

According to Gordeyev, Ukraine’s daily losses amounted up to 120 troops, two infantry carriers, two Krab self-propelled artillery systems, one FH-70 tugged howitzer, three cars, as well as six fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and two field munitions depots.