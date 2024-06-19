{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

City next to Zaporozhye NPP hit by blackout after Ukrainian drone attack on substation

ZNPP’s spokeswoman Evgeniya Yashina emphasized that the outage would have no effect on the operation of the power plant

MELITOPOL, June 19. /TASS/. The city of Energodar, where the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is located, is experiencing a power outage after the Ukrainian armed forces’ drones hit the substation, Evgeniya Yashina, the ZNPP’s spokeswoman, told TASS.

"The emergency power outage in Energodar has been caused by the enemy’s UAVs hitting the Luch substation. The entire [city of] Energodar is without power for sure," she said.

Yashina emphasized that the outage would have no effect on the operation of the Zaporozhye NPP.

The city administration said on its Telegram channel that the blackout hit the city at 7:27 p.m. Moscow time (4:27 p.m. GMT). Besides Energodar, nearby settlements are also left without power.

Since early April, there has been an escalation in the Zaporozhye NPP area, as drones belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces have been frequently spotted in the sky, so air raid warnings have been issued, and also Ukrainian troops have been using artillery to shell Energodar. The Ukrainian forces have struck the plant and the city several times.

Tags
Russia's domestic policyMilitary operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
