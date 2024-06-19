Tsirkon hypersonic weapons in service with Russian naval ships — defense firm

KRONSHTADT, June 19. /TASS/. Tsirkon hypersonic missiles are in service with a number of Russian surface ships, Tactical Missiles Corporation Head Boris Obnosov told TASS on the sidelines of the International Maritime Defense Show "Fleet 2024" on Wednesday.

"A number of Russian naval ships are armed with Tsirkon hypersonic weapons. As for accepting the Tsirkon for service with the Navy, this is a lengthy process," he said.

As was reported earlier, Tsirkon hypersonic missiles designed and produced by the Reutovo-based Research and Production Association of Machine-Building for the Russian Navy’s surface ships have been tested and are in service with the frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov. The Tsirkon underwater modification was test-fired from the nuclear-powered submarine Severodvinsk in its surface position.

As was reported earlier, following the results of the previous test-launches of the Tsirkon hypersonic missile held from the board of the frigate Admiral Gorshkov as part of state trials and flight development tests, the state commission recommended accepting the Tsirkon hypersonic missile for service with the Russian Navy’s surface ships.

The International Maritime Defense Show is running for the 12th time and for the second time it is held on a new site, on the premises of the Naval Glory Museum and the Congress and Exhibition Center in the Island of Forts tourist and recreational cluster in Kronshtadt. The naval show will run through June 23.

TASS is a strategic media partner of the International Maritime Defense Show "Fleet 2024."