G7 to carry through use of Russian assets for Ukraine — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Countries of the Group of Seven (G7) will take through the case with the use of frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS in an interview.

"I think they will take it through," the senior diplomat said. "It is more important for them to encroach upon Russia. And in this blind hatred of our country they fully cross out everything that should be absolutely secure foundations in their own society," Ryabkov said.

The global majority will draw relevant conclusions from this situation, he added.