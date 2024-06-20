Russia to work to expand visa-free travel with BRICS countries — senior diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, June 20. /TASS/. Russian will work to expand the visa-free travels with BRICS countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov told TASS.

"As for the BRICS countries, most of them are visa-free for Russian nationals. Hence, citizens of these countries need no visas to enter Russia and electronic visas are available for the rest. We will continue working in this direction to see what can be done more to expand this list," he said.

According to the senior diplomat, results of the e-visa system performance will be summed up at the end of the year.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS earlier that Russia will seek to simplify the visa regime with the BRICS countries.