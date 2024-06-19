EU plans to restrict LNG supplies from Russia — EUobserver

BRUSSELS, June 19. /TASS/. The European Union is going to introduce restrictions on supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and helium import from Russia as part of the 14th package of anti-Russian sanctions, the EUobserver said, citing a draft paper in its disposal.

According to the draft document, the package comprises sanctions against the oil tanker fleet and restrictions on the access to dual-use technologies.

The European Commission believes that planned sanctions will force Russian companies to change the business model of LNG trading, particularly as regards supplies to Asia through ports of Belgium, Spain, and France.