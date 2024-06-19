Russian National Guard finds three Ukrainian caches in Kherson Region

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) has found three Ukrainian caches with explosives and ammunition in the Kherson Region, the press service told TASS.

"In one of the settlements of the Kherson Region’s Genichesky district, police and National Guard officers found three caches with explosives and ammunition. The caches were located in outbuildings of private households," the press service said.

According to it, two grenades with detonators, more than 150 rounds of ammunition, four electric detonators, ten TNT testers, one MON-50 anti-personnel mine, as well as one MLRS Grad detonator were found in the caches.

The press service pointed out that the MLRS fuse was detonated, and the rest of the dangerous items were confiscated and handed over to police officers.