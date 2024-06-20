Critical infrastructure facility damaged in Ukraine’s Vinnitsa Region

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. A critical infrastructure site has been damaged in the Vinnitsa Region in central Ukraine, regional administration head Sergey Borzov said on his Telegram channel.

The local authorities gave no other details

An air raid alert was issued in most Ukrainian regions overnight to June 20. Incoming reports mentioned blasts in Dnepr (formerly Dnepropetrovsk) and the Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporozhye Region. Later, it was reported that energy facilities had been damaged in the Vinnitsa, Dnepropetrovsk and Kiev Regions and in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic.