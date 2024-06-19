Erdogan plans to hold talks with Putin during SCO summit in Astana — TV

ANKARA, June 20. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana in early July, the Haberturk television channel reported.

According to the TV channel, the agenda of these talks is likely to include the conflict in Ukraine, the safe navigation across the Black Sea in the context of grain shipments, the construction of the Akkuyu NPP, prospects for the establishment of a gas trade hub, as well as elections in Syria’s Kurdish regions.

Putin said on June 11 that he hopes to meet with Erdogan in July, on the margins of the Astana summit.