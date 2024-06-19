Prosecution asks court to sentence US military man Black to 4 years and 8 months in prison

VLADIVOSTOK, June 19. /TASS/. The state prosecutor asked a court in Vladivostok to sentence American military man Gordon Black, accused of stealing and threatening to kill, to 4 years and 8 months in a penal colony, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"I am asking the court to find Gordon Black guilty of committing a crime <…> and to impose penalty in the form of imprisonment for four years and eight months to be served in a penal colony. I am also asking [the court] that the civil claim be satisfied in full amount of 10,000 rubles ($113). The complainant indicated that the money was not returned to her," the prosecution said.

Separately, the state prosecutor asked the court to impose a fine on the accused in the amount of 40,000 rubles ($456). Black refused the last word.

According to NBС, Sergeant Black was stationed in South Korea and, after his service was over, went to Vladivostok to visit a woman that he allegedly had romantic relationship with.

In May, Black was arrested in Vladivostok on charges of stealing 10,000 rubles ($113) and threatening to kill his partner. Based on the results of the investigation and transfer of the case to the court, he partially admitted his guilt. Black is charged with the fact that in May 2024, while in a friend’s apartment on Sakhalinskaya Street in Vladivostok, as a result of a quarrel, he grabbed the girl by the neck, which she perceived as a real threat to her life. Then, having no funds of his own, he stole 10,000 rubles from the victim’s wallet. He spent the money on his own needs, including paying for the hotel room where he was detained.