Fashion designer Yegor Zaytsev dies at age of 64

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russian fashion designer Yegor Zaytsev, son of fashion designer Vyacheslav Zaytsev, member of the Russian Academy of Arts, died at the age of 64 after a long illness, the Academy press office told TASS.

"Fashion designer, corresponding member of the department of design of the Russian Academy of Arts Yegor Zaytsev passed away today after a long illness," the press office representative said.

He noted that the designer presumably succumbed to oncology, which he had been fighting recently.