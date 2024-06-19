US Central Command says senior official of Islamic State killed in Syria

NEW YORK, June 19. /TASS/. As a result of a June 16 airstrike in Syria, one of the leaders of the Islamic State terrorist organization (ISIS, banned in Russia) has been eliminated, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"On June 16, US Central Command conducted an airstrike in Syria, killing Usamah Jamal Muhammad Ibrahim al-Janabi, a senior ISIS official and facilitator," CENTCOM wrote on its X profile.

It is said that his death "will disrupt ISIS’s ability to resource and conduct terror attacks.".