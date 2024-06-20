Russian-North Korean treaty to be barrier for US’ aggressive policy — expert

BEIRUT, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pyongyang and the results of his talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will help foil the United States and NATO’s attempts at destabilizing the situation in the international arena, former Lebanese Minister of State Adnan Sayyed Hussein told TASS.

"The treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea, which envisages mutual assistance amid military threats, will be a barrier on a path of the United States’ aggressive policy," he said. "Strategic cooperation between Russia and North Korea will help strengthen peace and security in the Asia Pacific region."

According to Hussein, who is reputed as the leading Arab expert in international law, the expansion of cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang is "a logical reaction to NATO’s interference and its decision to supply modern weapons to Ukraine." "The documents that were signed in Pyongyang should be seen as a serious contribution to the development of integration processes geared toward strengthening a multipolar world order," he stressed. "Russia has opened up new horizons for developing countries, including North Korea, with which it plans to implement a range of important economic projects."

The equal and mutually beneficial relations between Russia and North Korea "encourage other countries to move closer to Russia, which is acting as a defender of their interests and is helping counteract the West’s neo-colonial policy," he noted.

Putin paid a state visit to Pyongyang on June 18 and 19. It was a return visit at Kim’s invitation. Kim invited Putin to visit North Korea when he was on a visit to Russia in September 2023. Putin’s talks with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un yielded a treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership, and agreement on cooperation in the areas of medicine, medical education and science, as well as an agreement on the construction of a motor bridge across the River Tumannaya on the border between the two countries.