Annual inflation in Russia surging to 8.46% over week — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia accelerated from 8.37% a week earlier to 8.46% from June 11 to 17, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its price review.

"Inflation in the consumer market stood at 0.17% over the week from June 11 to 17, 2024," the ministry informed.

"In the food sector, the price growth rate was 0.21%. Fruits and vegetables prices changed by 1.56%; price growth rates for other foods declined to 0.09%. In the nonfood segment, the price growth rates decelerated to 0.03%: the price drop gained momentum for electric and domestic appliances and the rise in prices was close to zero for cars. In the services sector, inflation was 0.41% amid the price change for domestic airfare. Annual inflation amounted to 8.46% as of June 17," the ministry added.